AMLI Stock Forecast 2023: American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: AMLI) Remains Strong With -276.38% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.63 million American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.99 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $433.36M. AMLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.46% off its 52-week high of $3.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 39.7% up since then. When we look at American Lithium Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 398.01K.

Analysts gave the American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMLI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

Instantly AMLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.22 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.36%, with the 5-day performance at -9.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) is 2.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMLI’s forecast low is $3.74 with $7.49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -276.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -87.94% for it to hit the projected low.

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Lithium Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.32% over the past 6 months, a -7.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.73% of American Lithium Corp. shares while 6.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.53%. There are 6.29% institutions holding the American Lithium Corp. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 9.65 million AMLI shares worth $19.01 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 0.61 million shares worth $1.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 9.39 million shares estimated at $18.5 million under it, the former controlled 4.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 39746.0 shares worth around $78299.0.