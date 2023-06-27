American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 11.16 million American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at $0.04 or 21.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.15M. AREB’s last price was a discount, traded about -710.53% off its 52-week high of $1.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 36.84% up since then. When we look at American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AREB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2050 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 21.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.74%, with the 5-day performance at 25.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is 8.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AREB’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -689.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -689.47% for it to hit the projected low.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.85 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.80%. The 2023 estimates are for American Rebel Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 80.30%.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.18% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares while 1.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.81%. There are 1.73% institutions holding the American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock share, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 47823.0 AREB shares worth $6795.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 36909.0 shares worth $5244.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.