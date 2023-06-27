AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 11.67 million AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $2.43 changed hands at $0.45 or 22.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $168.20M. ACIU’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.49% off its 52-week high of $3.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the last value was 30.86% up since then. When we look at AC Immune SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 74310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.47K.

Analysts gave the AC Immune SA (ACIU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACIU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AC Immune SA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

Instantly ACIU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4500 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 22.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.00%, with the 5-day performance at 18.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is 15.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACIU’s forecast low is $8.01 with $14.24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -486.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -229.63% for it to hit the projected low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AC Immune SA share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.13% over the past 6 months, a 29.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AC Immune SA will rise 8.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 152.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 601.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AC Immune SA’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $27.91 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 584.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.80%. The 2023 estimates are for AC Immune SA earnings to increase by 13.00%.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.88% of AC Immune SA shares while 18.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.31%. There are 18.13% institutions holding the AC Immune SA stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 7.43 million ACIU shares worth $19.16 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.33% or 1.95 million shares worth $5.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 57378.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 37118.0 shares worth around $95760.0.