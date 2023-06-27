A Review of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)â€™s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 4.97 million BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $2.28 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $351.83M. BBAIâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -196.93% off its 52-week high of $6.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 74.56% up since then. When we look at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.27 million.

Analysts gave the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BBAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.67 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -2.56% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 238.43%, with the 5-day performance at -9.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) is -5.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBAIâ€™s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -119.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -119.3% for it to hit the projected low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 200.04% over the past 6 months, a 62.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. will rise 86.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.31 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $41.75 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.61 million and $39.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 17.50%.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 87.75% of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares while 2.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.72%. There are 2.17% institutions holding the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.55% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million BBAI shares worth $5.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 0.69 million shares worth $1.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 47361.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.