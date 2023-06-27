22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.61 million 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.27M. XXII’s last price was a discount, traded about -592.31% off its 52-week high of $2.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39. When we look at 22nd Century Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XXII as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

With action -16.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.63%, with the 5-day performance at -16.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) is -42.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XXII’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1182.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -669.23% for it to hit the projected low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 22nd Century Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.79% over the past 6 months, a 12.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 22nd Century Group Inc. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.26 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that 22nd Century Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $28.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.48 million and $19.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.20%. The 2023 estimates are for 22nd Century Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.60%.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.89% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares while 18.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.27%. There are 18.91% institutions holding the 22nd Century Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.79% of the shares, roughly 10.65 million XXII shares worth $8.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.68% or 10.41 million shares worth $8.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.09 million shares estimated at $5.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million shares worth around $3.39 million.