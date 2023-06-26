Will Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.71 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. SANA’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.25% off its 52-week high of $9.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.99, which suggests the last value was 47.64% up since then. When we look at Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Analysts gave the Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SANA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.64 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.56%, with the 5-day performance at -12.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) is -19.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SANA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sana Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.85% over the past 6 months, a 14.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sana Biotechnology Inc. will fall -10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.90% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Sana Biotechnology Inc. earnings to increase by 33.10%.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.22% of Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares while 91.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.60%. There are 91.09% institutions holding the Sana Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.88% of the shares, roughly 34.24 million SANA shares worth $111.96 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.68% or 10.88 million shares worth $35.57 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.34 million shares estimated at $15.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $11.73 million.