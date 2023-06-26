Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) : Investors Should Not Dump WEAV Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.13 changed hands at $0.31 or 3.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $604.31M. WEAV’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.99% off its 52-week high of $9.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 68.13% up since then. When we look at Weave Communications Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.70K.

Analysts gave the Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended WEAV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Weave Communications Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) trade information

Instantly WEAV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.13 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.34%, with the 5-day performance at 5.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) is 20.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.07, meaning bulls need a downside of -50.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WEAV’s forecast low is $5.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 17.85% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Weave Communications Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 104.71% over the past 6 months, a 47.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Weave Communications Inc. will rise 56.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.92 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Weave Communications Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $40.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.93 million and $36.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Weave Communications Inc. earnings to increase by 10.40%.

WEAV Dividends

Weave Communications Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

