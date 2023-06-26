Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.44 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.80M. VEDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -563.64% off its 52-week high of $2.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 563.84K.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Instantly VEDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5600 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 3.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.79%, with the 5-day performance at -14.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) is -19.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -99.70%.

VEDU Dividends

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.33% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares while 0.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.84%. There are 0.20% institutions holding the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 22075.0 VEDU shares worth $23620.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 11375.0 shares worth $12171.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 22075.0 shares estimated at $19869.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.