Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) Stock Forecast For 2023: $65.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.43 changing hands around $3.36 or 6.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.38B. VICR’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.0% off its 52-week high of $82.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.71, which suggests the last value was 31.4% up since then. When we look at Vicor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.76K.

Analysts gave the Vicor Corporation (VICR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VICR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vicor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) trade information

Instantly VICR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 58.39 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 6.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.99%, with the 5-day performance at 2.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) is 21.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VICR’s forecast low is $45.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vicor Corporation will fall -20.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $97.97 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vicor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $100.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.19 million and $103.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 167.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Vicor Corporation earnings to decrease by -55.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VICR Dividends

Vicor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 19 and July 24.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.69% of Vicor Corporation shares while 56.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.91%. There are 56.77% institutions holding the Vicor Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million VICR shares worth $116.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 2.19 million shares worth $102.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $108.82 million under it, the former controlled 6.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $32.7 million.