Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 25.24 million Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $3.41 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.30B. UEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.36% off its 52-week high of $4.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 32.55% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.81 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.47 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.11%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is 22.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.94 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.45% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 392.00% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.89 million and $78k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Uranium Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 126.60%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares while 50.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.76%. There are 50.88% institutions holding the Uranium Energy Corp. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.50% of the shares, roughly 28.3 million UEC shares worth $81.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.48% or 24.45 million shares worth $70.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 30.54 million shares estimated at $112.99 million under it, the former controlled 8.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 4.51% of the shares, roughly 16.92 million shares worth around $48.72 million.