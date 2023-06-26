Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $11.30 changed hands at -$0.5 or -4.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $198.77M. TSQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.06% off its 52-week high of $12.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.05, which suggests the last value was 37.61% up since then. When we look at Townsquare Media Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.53K.

Analysts gave the Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TSQ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Townsquare Media Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) trade information

Instantly TSQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.55 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.86%, with the 5-day performance at 6.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) is 20.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSQ’s forecast low is $11.50 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Townsquare Media Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.51% over the past 6 months, a -52.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Townsquare Media Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 276.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.06 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Townsquare Media Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $121.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $121.92 million and $120.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Townsquare Media Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

TSQ Dividends

Townsquare Media Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 6.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 6.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.60% of Townsquare Media Inc. shares while 64.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.53%. There are 64.12% institutions holding the Townsquare Media Inc. stock share, with MSD Capital, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.49% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million TSQ shares worth $12.15 million.

American Century Companies, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.51% or 0.86 million shares worth $6.88 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $5.2 million under it, the former controlled 5.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $2.42 million.