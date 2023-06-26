Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.43 changed hands at -$0.17 or -10.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.86M. TNXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -879.02% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was -6.29% down since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 231.82K.

Analysts gave the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TNXP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.78.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -10.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.32%, with the 5-day performance at -22.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -19.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TNXP’s forecast low is $14.00 with $40.63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2741.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -879.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.20% over the past 6 months, a 53.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will rise 63.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 60.10%.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $0.84 million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.56 million.