Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.

In the last trading session, 17.39 million Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $1.36 changed hands at -$0.12 or -8.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $234.60M. LCTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.62% off its 52-week high of $1.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.94K.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Instantly LCTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5690 subtracted -8.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.24%, with the 5-day performance at -11.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) is 3.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.11 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.33% over the past 6 months, a -13.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.15 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.55 million and $3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -37.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 40.80%.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.44% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares while 38.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.14%. There are 38.36% institutions holding the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 20.53% of the shares, roughly 34.94 million LCTX shares worth $52.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.82% or 6.5 million shares worth $9.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.13 million shares estimated at $4.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $2.0 million.