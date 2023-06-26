Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

In the latest trading session, 2.6 million Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.08 changing hands around $0.04 or 2.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.34M. ADMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -1735.58% off its 52-week high of $38.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 8.65% up since then. When we look at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 58180.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.53K.

Analysts gave the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ADMP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Instantly ADMP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.35 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.42%, with the 5-day performance at -3.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is -24.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83470.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.51 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 85.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation earnings to increase by 27.20%.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 92629.0 shares worth $0.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023.