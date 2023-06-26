Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 6.24 million Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $178.25 changed hands at -$0.35 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.40B. SNOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.38% off its 52-week high of $205.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $119.27, which suggests the last value was 33.09% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 million.

Analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended SNOW as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Snowflake Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 193.94 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.18%, with the 5-day performance at -6.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 1.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $182.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNOW’s forecast low is $105.00 with $500.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Snowflake Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.23% over the past 6 months, a 92.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Snowflake Inc. will rise 900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 32 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $662.16 million. 32 analysts are of the opinion that Snowflake Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $715.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $497.25 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.40%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 22 and August 28.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders