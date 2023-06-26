SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.14 million SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $11.21 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $292.02M. SMHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.48% off its 52-week high of $11.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.90, which suggests the last value was 56.29% up since then. When we look at SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.10K.

Analysts gave the SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMHI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) trade information

Instantly SMHI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.53 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.38%, with the 5-day performance at 12.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) is 41.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -124.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMHI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 55.4% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.4% for it to hit the projected low.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.60%. The 2023 estimates are for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -771.90%.

SMHI Dividends

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.09% of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. shares while 53.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.75%. There are 53.41% institutions holding the SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 18.19% of the shares, roughly 4.93 million SMHI shares worth $37.51 million.

Flat Footed LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.85% or 1.59 million shares worth $12.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 3.06 million shares estimated at $28.03 million under it, the former controlled 11.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 4.69% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $11.65 million.