SCWX Stock Forecast 2023: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) Is Weak With A -28.21% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.37 million SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $7.02 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $580.90M. SCWX’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.5% off its 52-week high of $12.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.28, which suggests the last value was 24.79% up since then. When we look at SecureWorks Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.65K.

Analysts gave the SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SCWX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. SecureWorks Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) trade information

Instantly SCWX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.61 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.86%, with the 5-day performance at -4.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) is -22.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCWX’s forecast low is $6.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.41% for it to hit the projected low.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SecureWorks Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.59% over the past 6 months, a 32.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SecureWorks Corp. will fall -15.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.33 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that SecureWorks Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $96.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $116.18 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The 2023 estimates are for SecureWorks Corp. earnings to decrease by -182.70%.

SCWX Dividends

SecureWorks Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.47% of SecureWorks Corp. shares while 64.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.99%. There are 64.65% institutions holding the SecureWorks Corp. stock share, with Gagnon Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.05% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million SCWX shares worth $11.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 1.09 million shares worth $9.37 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $3.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $3.15 million.