Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI).

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s per share price at $86.99 changed hands at -$2.64 or -2.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.39B. PI’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.57% off its 52-week high of $144.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.94, which suggests the last value was 41.44% up since then. When we look at Impinj Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.30K.

Analysts gave the Impinj Inc. (PI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Impinj Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) trade information

Instantly PI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 101.75 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.32%, with the 5-day performance at -10.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is -11.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PI’s forecast low is $120.00 with $145.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Impinj Inc. (PI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Impinj Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.01% over the past 6 months, a 55.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Impinj Inc. will rise 172.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.99 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Impinj Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $88.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.8 million and $68.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Impinj Inc. earnings to increase by 55.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

PI Dividends

Impinj Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.29% of Impinj Inc. shares while 101.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.57%. There are 101.04% institutions holding the Impinj Inc. stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.69% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million PI shares worth $385.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.47% or 2.52 million shares worth $341.87 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Invesco Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $87.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $73.07 million.