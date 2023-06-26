Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -1.83% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.91 changing hands around $0.41 or 9.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $229.14M. PRST’s current price is a discount, trading about -111.81% off its 52-week high of $10.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 74.95% up since then. When we look at Presto Automation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

Analysts gave the Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Presto Automation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Instantly PRST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.04 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 9.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 114.41%, with the 5-day performance at 25.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) is 116.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRST’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Presto Automation Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $9.6 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Presto Automation Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.10%.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.81% of Presto Automation Inc. shares while 32.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.83%. There are 32.85% institutions holding the Presto Automation Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.71% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million PRST shares worth $11.73 million.

Schechter Investment Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.30% or 1.19 million shares worth $5.72 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 55454.0 shares estimated at $0.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 14322.0 shares worth around $68602.0.