Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.87 changed hands at -$0.03 or -4.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $140.25M. PRE’s current price is a discount, trading about -400.0% off its 52-week high of $4.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 19.54% up since then. When we look at Prenetics Global Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 52400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.29K.

Analysts gave the Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Prenetics Global Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) trade information

Instantly PRE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.75%, with the 5-day performance at -2.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) is -1.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRE’s forecast low is $6.60 with $6.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -658.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -658.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prenetics Global Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.14% over the past 6 months, a -101.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Prenetics Global Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $40.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.72 million and $66.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -43.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -39.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Prenetics Global Limited earnings to decrease by -59.70%.

PRE Dividends

Prenetics Global Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.68% of Prenetics Global Limited shares while 8.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.64%. There are 8.38% institutions holding the Prenetics Global Limited stock share, with Aspex Management (HK) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.08% of the shares, roughly 5.19 million PRE shares worth $4.5 million.

Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Loncar China Biopharma ETF. With 44743.0 shares estimated at $38783.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Loncar China Biopharma ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 16218.0 shares worth around $14057.0.