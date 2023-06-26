Performance Report And Forecasts For U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

In the latest trading session, 4.51 million U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.49 changing hands around $0.61 or 1.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.69B. USB’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.74% off its 52-week high of $49.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.27, which suggests the last value was 16.07% up since then. When we look at U.S. Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.40 million.

Analysts gave the U.S. Bancorp (USB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended USB as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. U.S. Bancorp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $VUSB.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) trade information

Instantly USB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 33.82 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.50%, with the 5-day performance at -2.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is 5.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the U.S. Bancorp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.93% over the past 6 months, a 3.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2023 estimates are for U.S. Bancorp earnings to decrease by -27.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.85% per year.

USB Dividends

U.S. Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 19. The 6.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 6.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp shares while 77.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.31%. There are 77.19% institutions holding the U.S. Bancorp stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.29% of the shares, roughly 127.05 million USB shares worth $4.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.81% or 104.4 million shares worth $3.76 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 42.9 million shares estimated at $1.87 billion under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 31.26 million shares worth around $1.36 billion.