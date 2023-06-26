ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 5.78 million ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.49 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $294.45M. ORIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.55% off its 52-week high of $6.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 63.64% up since then. When we look at ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.20K.

Analysts gave the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ORIC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Instantly ORIC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.75 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is 25.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 40.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORIC’s forecast low is $8.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -131.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.27% for it to hit the projected low.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 120.75% over the past 6 months, a 2.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.40%.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.81% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 74.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.86%. There are 74.00% institutions holding the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 4.01 million ORIC shares worth $22.84 million.

Column Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.91% or 3.57 million shares worth $20.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. With 1.21 million shares estimated at $5.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $7.05 million.