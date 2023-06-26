NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Disappoints Wall Street With -6.07% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 4.7 million NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.27 changed hands at -$0.47 or -6.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.73B. SMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.02% off its 52-week high of $15.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.26, which suggests the last value was 0.14% up since then. When we look at NuScale Power Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 898.29K.

Analysts gave the NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SMR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NuScale Power Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $VanEck Semiconductor ETF.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Instantly SMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.30 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -6.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.14%, with the 5-day performance at -10.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is -16.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMR’s forecast low is $9.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -147.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.8% for it to hit the projected low.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NuScale Power Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.23% over the past 6 months, a 60.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for NuScale Power Corporation earnings to increase by 79.10%.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.68% of NuScale Power Corporation shares while 50.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.70%. There are 50.21% institutions holding the NuScale Power Corporation stock share, with G.F.W. Energy XII, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.39% of the shares, roughly 4.7 million SMR shares worth $42.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.75% or 3.49 million shares worth $31.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.79 million shares estimated at $16.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $13.28 million.