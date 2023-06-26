Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 8.39 million Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.26 changed hands at -$0.3 or -4.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.69B. NU’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.89% off its 52-week high of $7.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.39, which suggests the last value was 53.31% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 39.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.24 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.76 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -4.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.26%, with the 5-day performance at -3.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 6.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nu Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 85.55% over the past 6 months, a 275.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.74 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nu Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.16 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -117.80%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.19% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares while 66.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.50%. There are 66.75% institutions holding the Nu Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Galileo (ptc) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.54% of the shares, roughly 415.54 million NU shares worth $1.98 billion.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.52% or 414.61 million shares worth $1.97 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 49.83 million shares estimated at $231.71 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 46.98 million shares worth around $223.64 million.