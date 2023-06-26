MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.22 million MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $5.74 changed hands at $0.19 or 3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $365.18M. MGNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.63% off its 52-week high of $7.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 49.65% up since then. When we look at MacroGenics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 459.94K.

Analysts gave the MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MGNX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MacroGenics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Instantly MGNX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.18 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.46%, with the 5-day performance at -4.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is 1.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGNX’s forecast low is $7.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -196.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.95% for it to hit the projected low.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MacroGenics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.88% over the past 6 months, a 16.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.10%. The 2023 estimates are for MacroGenics Inc. earnings to increase by 42.20%.

MGNX Dividends

MacroGenics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.69% of MacroGenics Inc. shares while 93.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.76%. There are 93.19% institutions holding the MacroGenics Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.54% of the shares, roughly 9.61 million MGNX shares worth $68.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.70% or 6.0 million shares worth $43.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 1.88 million shares estimated at $12.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $12.14 million.