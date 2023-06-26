Let’s Jump Into The Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.01 changing hands around $0.05 or 1.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $533.60M. SUPV’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.31% off its 52-week high of $3.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 60.13% up since then. When we look at Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 417.99K.

Analysts gave the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SUPV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. The jump to weekly highs of 3.23 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.35%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is 36.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.98, meaning bulls need a downside of -52.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SUPV’s forecast low is $0.24 with $4.64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 92.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Supervielle S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.77% over the past 6 months, a 134.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Supervielle S.A. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 175.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $134.02 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Grupo Supervielle S.A. earnings to decrease by -12.10%.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14. The 0.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.52% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares while 3.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.36%. There are 3.17% institutions holding the Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock share, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.93% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million SUPV shares worth $4.6 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 0.38 million shares worth $1.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 96440.0 shares worth around $0.29 million.