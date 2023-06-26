Let’s Dive Into The Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.37 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.78M. GRNQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.76% off its 52-week high of $3.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 57.81% up since then. When we look at Greenpro Capital Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 138.27K.

Analysts gave the Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GRNQ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Instantly GRNQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 42.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.75 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -3.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 119.44%, with the 5-day performance at 42.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is 24.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GRNQ’s forecast low is $80.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3275.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3275.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Greenpro Capital Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $1.25 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Greenpro Capital Corp. earnings to increase by 61.10%.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 15.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.85% of Greenpro Capital Corp. shares while 1.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.47%. There are 1.95% institutions holding the Greenpro Capital Corp. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.78% of the shares, roughly 61370.0 GRNQ shares worth $91441.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 13374.0 shares worth $19927.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 61370.0 shares estimated at $91441.0 under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares.