Is Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 4.01 million Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.78 changed hands at $0.78 or 2.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.00B. VTYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.14% off its 52-week high of $47.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.07, which suggests the last value was 66.23% up since then. When we look at Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 795.61K.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.15 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -1.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is -9.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.79 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.83% over the past 6 months, a -35.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. will fall -82.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.10%.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.84% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares while 90.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.57%. There are 90.94% institutions holding the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.12% of the shares, roughly 7.6 million VTYX shares worth $254.75 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.60% or 3.01 million shares worth $100.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 2.11 million shares estimated at $69.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $41.11 million.