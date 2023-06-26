Is Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.98 changed hands at -$1.92 or -14.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $117.16M. ROOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.18% off its 52-week high of $27.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.31, which suggests the last value was 69.85% up since then. When we look at Root Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 304.60K.

Analysts gave the Root Inc. (ROOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ROOT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Root Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.07.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Instantly ROOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 71.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.80 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -14.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 144.54%, with the 5-day performance at 71.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is 133.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.77, meaning bulls need a downside of -62.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROOT’s forecast low is $4.20 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 61.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Root Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Root Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 124.54% over the past 6 months, a 43.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Root Inc. will rise 52.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.4 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Root Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $66.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80.4 million and $74.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Root Inc. earnings to increase by 43.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.30% per year.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.30% of Root Inc. shares while 67.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.11%. There are 67.03% institutions holding the Root Inc. stock share, with Ribbit Capital IV, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.62% of the shares, roughly 1.64 million ROOT shares worth $17.99 million.

Ribbit Capital GP IV, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.62% or 1.64 million shares worth $17.99 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $2.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $1.73 million.