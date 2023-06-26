Is MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 19714.0 MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.40M. MTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -923.46% off its 52-week high of $8.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 24.69% up since then. When we look at MMTec Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 613.80K.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8600 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is 1.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.30%. The 2023 estimates are for MMTec Inc. earnings to increase by 43.90%.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of MMTec Inc. shares while 0.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.23%. There are 0.23% institutions holding the MMTec Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million MTC shares worth $0.34 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 80765.0 shares estimated at $96918.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.