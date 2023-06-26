Home  »  Technologies   »  Is MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Stock An Instant Disas...

Is MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 19714.0 MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.40M. MTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -923.46% off its 52-week high of $8.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 24.69% up since then. When we look at MMTec Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 613.80K.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8600 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is 1.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.30%. The 2023 estimates are for MMTec Inc. earnings to increase by 43.90%.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of MMTec Inc. shares while 0.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.23%. There are 0.23% institutions holding the MMTec Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million MTC shares worth $0.34 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 80765.0 shares estimated at $96918.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.