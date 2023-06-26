Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 3.46 million JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.92 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.62B. JBLU’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.06% off its 52-week high of $9.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.18, which suggests the last value was 21.97% up since then. When we look at JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.70 million.

Analysts gave the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended JBLU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.20 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.22%, with the 5-day performance at -1.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 17.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JBLU’s forecast low is $6.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.24% for it to hit the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JetBlue Airways Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.18% over the past 6 months, a 183.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JetBlue Airways Corporation will rise 183.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.6 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that JetBlue Airways Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.44 billion and $2.56 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.30%. The 2023 estimates are for JetBlue Airways Corporation earnings to decrease by -95.50%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 70.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.11%. There are 70.88% institutions holding the JetBlue Airways Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.73% of the shares, roughly 31.89 million JBLU shares worth $232.15 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.87% or 29.09 million shares worth $211.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.09 million shares estimated at $83.71 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 9.94 million shares worth around $64.43 million.