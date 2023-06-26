Is Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE: DFH) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE:DFH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.79 changed hands at -$0.39 or -1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.36B. DFH’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.28% off its 52-week high of $26.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.17, which suggests the last value was 64.15% up since then. When we look at Dream Finders Homes Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.69K.

Analysts gave the Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DFH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dream Finders Homes Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE:DFH) trade information

Instantly DFH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.50 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 163.16%, with the 5-day performance at -6.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE:DFH) is 32.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 23.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -26.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DFH’s forecast low is $12.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dream Finders Homes Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 151.55% over the past 6 months, a -28.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -36.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dream Finders Homes Inc. will fall -43.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $666.68 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Dream Finders Homes Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $707.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $793.13 million and $850.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Dream Finders Homes Inc. earnings to increase by 88.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.40% per year.

DFH Dividends

Dream Finders Homes Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE:DFH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.39% of Dream Finders Homes Inc. shares while 60.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.55%. There are 60.54% institutions holding the Dream Finders Homes Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 18.36% of the shares, roughly 6.04 million DFH shares worth $137.66 million.

Arcus Capital Partners, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.71% or 2.87 million shares worth $65.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Wasatch Microcap Fund. With 3.68 million shares estimated at $83.83 million under it, the former controlled 11.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $17.17 million.