Is Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX: CMCL) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.0 million Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX:CMCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $12.65 changed hands at -$0.51 or -3.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $248.95M. CMCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.97% off its 52-week high of $17.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 30.83% up since then. When we look at Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.73K.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX:CMCL) trade information

Instantly CMCL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.95 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -3.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.02%, with the 5-day performance at -1.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX:CMCL) is -3.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.30% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc earnings to decrease by -7.70%.

CMCL Dividends

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 4.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX:CMCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.70% of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc shares while 26.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.10%. There are 26.79% institutions holding the Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.54% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million CMCL shares worth $10.31 million.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 0.14 million shares worth $2.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $9.23 million under it, the former controlled 4.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 89078.0 shares worth around $0.97 million.