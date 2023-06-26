Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 5.18 million Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $41.15 changed hands at -$1.85 or -4.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.69B. BOH’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.65% off its 52-week high of $85.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.83, which suggests the last value was 25.08% up since then. When we look at Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BOH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) trade information

Instantly BOH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 46.90 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.94%, with the 5-day performance at -10.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) is 1.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BOH’s forecast low is $49.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bank of Hawaii Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.24% over the past 6 months, a -22.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bank of Hawaii Corporation will fall -18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170.54 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $169.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $175.06 million and $183.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Bank of Hawaii Corporation earnings to decrease by -12.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

BOH Dividends

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 24 and July 28. The 6.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 6.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.87% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares while 77.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.31%. There are 77.83% institutions holding the Bank of Hawaii Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.29% of the shares, roughly 4.08 million BOH shares worth $212.41 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.53% or 3.78 million shares worth $196.72 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $80.88 million under it, the former controlled 3.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held about 3.20% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $98.89 million.