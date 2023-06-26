INVO Stock Forecast 2023: INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Remains Strong With -1150.0% Downside

In the latest trading session, 41.67 million INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.24 changing hands around $0.07 or 44.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.09M. INVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -587.5% off its 52-week high of $1.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at INVO Bioscience Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.61K.

Analysts gave the INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INVO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. INVO Bioscience Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Instantly INVO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 40.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2918 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 44.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.56%, with the 5-day performance at 40.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) is -33.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INVO’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the INVO Bioscience Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.05% over the past 6 months, a 55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 243.10% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that INVO Bioscience Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $163k and $146k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,927.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.40%. The 2023 estimates are for INVO Bioscience Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.60%.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.90% of INVO Bioscience Inc. shares while 9.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.43%. There are 9.50% institutions holding the INVO Bioscience Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.88% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million INVO shares worth $0.32 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 0.62 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $59649.0 under it, the former controlled 3.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $24295.0.