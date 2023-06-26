Investor Confidence Declines As Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) Shares Lose -$0.43

In the last trading session, 2.48 million Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.28 changed hands at -$0.43 or -1.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.57B. ACLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.0% off its 52-week high of $48.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.27, which suggests the last value was 54.12% up since then. When we look at Arcellx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.37K.

Analysts gave the Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACLX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcellx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Instantly ACLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.13 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.42%, with the 5-day performance at -10.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) is -23.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACLX’s forecast low is $39.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcellx Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.58% over the past 6 months, a 68.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcellx Inc. will rise 63.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.55 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Arcellx Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $17.71 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Arcellx Inc. earnings to decrease by -177.80%.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.44% of Arcellx Inc. shares while 92.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.22%. There are 92.36% institutions holding the Arcellx Inc. stock share, with SR One Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.46% of the shares, roughly 5.5 million ACLX shares worth $169.46 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.89% or 4.75 million shares worth $146.2 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $26.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $27.17 million.