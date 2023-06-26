Investing In Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.67 million Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.94 changed hands at -$0.17 or -2.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $898.96M. EVLV’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.1% off its 52-week high of $6.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 66.67% up since then. When we look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EVLV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.32 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -2.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 129.34%, with the 5-day performance at -4.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 8.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.85, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVLV’s forecast low is $2.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 66.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 125.86% over the past 6 months, a 18.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. will rise 8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.13 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $15.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.07 million and $16.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -687.40%.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.14% of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares while 50.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.68%. There are 50.04% institutions holding the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.27% of the shares, roughly 10.8 million EVLV shares worth $33.68 million.

Data Collective IV GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.14% or 10.6 million shares worth $33.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.84 million shares estimated at $5.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $4.45 million.