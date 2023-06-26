Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 16.41 million Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.33 changing hands around $0.33 or 1.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $138.44B. INTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.2% off its 52-week high of $40.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.59, which suggests the last value was 26.22% up since then. When we look at Intel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 63.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.48 million.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Instantly INTC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 37.11 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.11%, with the 5-day performance at -8.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is 14.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intel Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.23% over the past 6 months, a -77.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Intel Corporation earnings to decrease by -60.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.62% per year.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31. The 1.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Intel Corporation shares while 63.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.44%. There are 63.40% institutions holding the Intel Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.94% of the shares, roughly 373.06 million INTC shares worth $12.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.97% or 332.23 million shares worth $10.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 125.46 million shares estimated at $3.32 billion under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 95.4 million shares worth around $2.52 billion.