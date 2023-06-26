iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session, 35.07 million iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.19 changing hands around $0.05 or 37.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.92M. IMBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -852.63% off its 52-week high of $1.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 26.32% up since then. When we look at iMedia Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 595.53K.

Analysts gave the iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMBI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iMedia Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

Instantly IMBI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 26.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2959 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 37.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.00%, with the 5-day performance at 26.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is -21.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IMBI’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -952.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -426.32% for it to hit the projected low.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iMedia Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.00% over the past 6 months, a 48.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iMedia Brands Inc. will fall -1.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.92 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that iMedia Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $113.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $154.54 million and $133.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.90%. The 2023 estimates are for iMedia Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 7.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

IMBI Dividends

iMedia Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 26 and July 07.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.45% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares while 13.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.22%. There are 13.88% institutions holding the iMedia Brands Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.73% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million IMBI shares worth $0.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.48% or 0.72 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $96926.0.