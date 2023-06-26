IE Stock Forecast 2023: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Remains Strong With -40.64% Downside

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.51 changed hands at -$0.33 or -2.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.31B. IE’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.5% off its 52-week high of $16.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.01, which suggests the last value was 48.11% up since then. When we look at Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 436.52K.

Analysts gave the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) trade information

Instantly IE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.24 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.19%, with the 5-day performance at -7.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) is 7.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IE’s forecast low is $15.50 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.46% over the past 6 months, a 56.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.00% down from the last financial year.

The 2023 estimates are for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. earnings to decrease by -198.70%.

IE Dividends

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.24% of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares while 38.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.55%. There are 38.57% institutions holding the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 8.61 million IE shares worth $104.59 million.

Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 7.43 million shares worth $90.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 5.37 million shares estimated at $80.76 million under it, the former controlled 5.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $12.86 million.