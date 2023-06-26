How Will NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY)â€™s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 1.51 million NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.79. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.90 changing hands around $0.1 or 12.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.42M. NBYâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1304.44% off its 52-week high of $12.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 46.67% up since then. When we look at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.20K.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Instantly NBY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 31.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 12.06% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.03%, with the 5-day performance at 31.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) is 30.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -37.31% over the past 6 months, a 84.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 60.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.67 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.24 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.04 million and $3.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.40%. The 2023 estimates are for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.10%.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.60% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 8.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.45%. There are 8.92% institutions holding the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.35% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million NBY shares worth $0.24 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 18723.0 shares worth $31829.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 10673.0 shares estimated at $20812.0 under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 4429.0 shares worth around $8636.0.