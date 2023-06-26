Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.77 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.67M. HLP’s current price is a discount, trading about -213.36% off its 52-week high of $8.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was 19.49% up since then. When we look at Hongli Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 340.25K.

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) trade information

Instantly HLP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.91 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -3.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.86%, with the 5-day performance at 2.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) is 16.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

HLP Dividends

Hongli Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.80% of Hongli Group Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%. There are 0.00% institutions holding the Hongli Group Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 13390.0 HLP shares worth $37157.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 1127.0 shares worth $3127.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.