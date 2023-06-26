Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.06 changing hands around $0.28 or 1.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.37B. GGAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.45% off its 52-week high of $17.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.50, which suggests the last value was 67.76% up since then. When we look at Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 670.35K.

Analysts gave the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GGAL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.18.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Instantly GGAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.16 on Friday, 06/23/23 added 1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 83.17%, with the 5-day performance at 1.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 50.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will rise 560.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 427.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.70% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $477.81 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. earnings to decrease by -19.80%.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 0.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares while 11.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.69%. There are 11.69% institutions holding the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock share, with INCA Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.69% of the shares, roughly 3.21 million GGAL shares worth $35.23 million.

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 1.33 million shares worth $14.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $2.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $2.46 million.