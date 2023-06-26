Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.44 million Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.62 changed hands at -$0.38 or -6.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $970.46M. GRND’s last price was a discount, traded about -1172.42% off its 52-week high of $71.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.50, which suggests the last value was 19.93% up since then. When we look at Grindr Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.68K.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) trade information

Instantly GRND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.49 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -6.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.86%, with the 5-day performance at -4.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) is -7.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Grindr Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.20%.

GRND Dividends

Grindr Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 89.60% of Grindr Inc. shares while 3.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.24%. There are 3.98% institutions holding the Grindr Inc. stock share, with 12 West Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.69% of the shares, roughly 4.68 million GRND shares worth $26.28 million.

Prescott General Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 2.28 million shares worth $12.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 3524.0 shares estimated at $19804.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.