Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 3.29 million Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.66 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $160.19M. GRPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.42% off its 52-week high of $4.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.59, which suggests the last value was 40.23% up since then. When we look at Graphite Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.32K.

Analysts gave the Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GRPH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Graphite Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information

Instantly GRPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.97 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.88%, with the 5-day performance at -8.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) is -8.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRPH’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Graphite Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.59% over the past 6 months, a 42.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Graphite Bio Inc. will rise 35.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.10% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Graphite Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 24.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.90% per year.

GRPH Dividends

Graphite Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.52% of Graphite Bio Inc. shares while 83.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.18%. There are 83.40% institutions holding the Graphite Bio Inc. stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.70% of the shares, roughly 8.54 million GRPH shares worth $20.92 million.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.56% or 8.46 million shares worth $20.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $3.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.73 million.