Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.28. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $4.88 changed hands at -$0.15 or -2.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.08B. GOLâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -4.1% off its 52-week high of $5.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 59.02% up since then. When we look at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended GOL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Instantly GOL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.14 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -2.98% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.77%, with the 5-day performance at 4.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is 60.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.36, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GOLâ€™s forecast low is $2.82 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -43.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 75.54% over the past 6 months, a 111.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. will rise 96.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $859.58 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $992.24 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $658.63 million and $764.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.59%. The 2023 estimates are for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. earnings to increase by 80.00%.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares while 0.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.53%. There are 0.53% institutions holding the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million GOL shares worth $4.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 0.77 million shares worth $2.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $2.0 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.69 million.