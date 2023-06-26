Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.35 million Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.87 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.57B. GBTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.73% off its 52-week high of $8.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 45.87% up since then. When we look at Global Business Travel Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.14K.

Analysts gave the Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GBTG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Global Business Travel Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) trade information

Instantly GBTG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.04 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.59%, with the 5-day performance at 8.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) is 15.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GBTG’s forecast low is $8.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global Business Travel Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.94% over the past 6 months, a 64.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $566.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Global Business Travel Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $537.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Global Business Travel Group Inc. earnings to increase by 96.40%.

GBTG Dividends

Global Business Travel Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.16% of Global Business Travel Group Inc. shares while 83.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.78%. There are 83.29% institutions holding the Global Business Travel Group Inc. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 36.77% of the shares, roughly 25.71 million GBTG shares worth $170.44 million.

Ares Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.41% or 8.68 million shares worth $57.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.13 million shares estimated at $7.66 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $3.68 million.