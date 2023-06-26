Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FET)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.84. With the company’s per share price at $22.59 changed hands at -$2.27 or -9.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $243.52M. FET’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.8% off its 52-week high of $33.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.78, which suggests the last value was 25.72% up since then. When we look at Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.97K.

Analysts gave the Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FET as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) trade information

Instantly FET was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.72 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -9.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.42%, with the 5-day performance at -10.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) is -12.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53530.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 104.30%.

FET Dividends

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.91% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares while 49.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.15%. There are 49.07% institutions holding the Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stock share, with Mackay Shields LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.00% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million FET shares worth $28.38 million.

Keyframe Capital Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.35% or 0.75 million shares worth $18.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $20.37 million under it, the former controlled 5.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $5.73 million.