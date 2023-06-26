Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $8.15 changed hands at -$0.47 or -5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $215.81M. FRGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.87% off its 52-week high of $9.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.89, which suggests the last value was 27.73% up since then. When we look at Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.60K.

Analysts gave the Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FRGI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) trade information

Instantly FRGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.03 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.88%, with the 5-day performance at -8.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) is 11.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 76280.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRGI’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -71.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. will rise 132.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.46 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $103.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.49 million and $95.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -88.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

FRGI Dividends

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.43% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares while 106.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.59%. There are 106.65% institutions holding the Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. stock share, with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 20.19% of the shares, roughly 5.26 million FRGI shares worth $43.26 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.34% or 4.52 million shares worth $37.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $15.71 million under it, the former controlled 8.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund held about 4.16% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $7.97 million.