Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.22 million Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $8.96 changed hands at -$0.52 or -5.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $245.15M. FENC’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.09% off its 52-week high of $10.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.51, which suggests the last value was 38.5% up since then. When we look at Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 105.38K.

Analysts gave the Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FENC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) trade information

Instantly FENC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.00 on Friday, 06/23/23 subtracted -5.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.67%, with the 5-day performance at -7.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) is 20.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FENC’s forecast low is $15.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.48% over the past 6 months, a 36.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,174.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.73 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $6.02 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.30%.

FENC Dividends

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.28% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 47.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.85%. There are 47.86% institutions holding the Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.40% of the shares, roughly 4.08 million FENC shares worth $33.92 million.

Sonic Gp LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.09% or 2.41 million shares worth $20.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 39412.0 shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 34200.0 shares worth around $0.33 million.